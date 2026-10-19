Koretsky: work on 2027 state budget to continue next week after meeting with Stefanchuk

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has emphasized the importance of the Verkhovna Rada adopting in the near future the draft laws necessary to fulfill Ukraine's obligations under the Ukraine Facility, agreements with the IMF, and other international support mechanisms.

"The government is closely cooperating with parliamentary committees to refine the necessary draft laws as qualitatively as possible. It is important to maintain the pace of fulfilling commitments to partners so that Ukraine can receive the envisaged international financial assistance in full," Koretsky wrote on Telegram on Monday following a discussion with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, members of parliament, and government officials regarding legislative priorities and further executive-legislative interaction.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that the Verkhovna Rada has already adopted a number of important decisions.

He also announced that joint work on the draft state budget for the upcoming year 2027 will continue next week.

"Next plenary week, we will continue work on the State Budget for 2027. While preparing it, we must take into account security and defense needs, the state's social obligations, real financial capabilities, and agreements with international partners," Koretsky wrote.

As reported, on September 29, the Cabinet of Ministers decided on the priority of state expenditures amid a difficult situation with public finances and delays in some planned international funding, but on October 16, Koretsky reported a gradual restoration of funding for temporarily suspended expenditures.

During the past plenary week, the Verkhovna Rada, among other things, canceled the VAT exemption for parcels valued up to EUR 150 and amended the Customs Code to abolish this exemption; supported in the first reading a draft law on limiting interest deductions on loans to 30% of EBITDA at the request of the IMF and EU; adopted an EU-integration law on basic social assistance; and adopted a law on educational rights for national minorities, which is necessary for opening EU integration clusters.

Koretsky had stated that by October 15, the Cabinet, as promised, adopted all decisions within its responsibility to fulfill obligations to partners and secure international funding. In turn, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction) stated that two more draft laws are still expected from the government: concerning the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reform and access to independent expertise for NABU and the SAPO.