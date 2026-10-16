Ukraine Intl Trade Commission rescinds anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese steel fasteners

The Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) has decided to revoke definitive anti-dumping measures on imports into Ukraine of steel fasteners originating in the People's Republic of China.

The ICIT adopted the relevant decision No. AD-609/2026/441-01 on October 12.

According to the document, pursuant to Ukraine's Law "On the Protection of the National Producer from Dumped Imports," at the request of PJSC Druzhkivka Metal Products Plant (DMPP), the ICIT, by its decision No. AD-587/2025/441-01 of September 26, 2025, initiated a review of anti-dumping measures on imports into Ukraine of steel fasteners originating in the PRC due to the expiration of the period of their application. The review was assigned to Ukraine's Ministry of Economy and Environment.

The review covered imports into Ukraine of products described as follows: articles of iron or steel, threaded, namely screws, bolts and nuts, specifically: hex socket head bolts (screws) with a diameter of 6 mm to 20 mm, inclusive (excluding Confirmat screws, whose technical specifications and appearance are set out in the annex to ICIT decision No. AD-465/2020/4411-03 of September 21, 2020, as amended), classified under code ex7318 15 68 90 in accordance with the Ukrainian Classification of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity (UCGFEA); hexagon head bolts with a diameter of 6 mm to 30 mm, inclusive, classified under code ex7318 15 82 90 in accordance with the UCGFEA; hexagon head bolts or hexagon head bolts with a flange, with a diameter of 6 mm to 30 mm, inclusive, classified under code ex7318 15 88 90 in accordance with the UCGFEA; square head or eye bolts (screws) with a diameter of 6 mm to 20 mm, inclusive, classified under code ex7318 15 95 90 in accordance with the UCGFEA; and hexagon nuts or hexagon nuts with a flange, with diameters of 6 mm to 12 mm, inclusive, and 14 mm to 36 mm, inclusive, classified under codes ex7318 16 92 90 and ex7318 16 99 90 in accordance with the UCGFEA.

The designation "ex" next to a classification code means that the anti-dumping duty applies exclusively to goods whose description is specified in the decision.

The investigation period ran from January 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025, and the review period covered July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

In accordance with the law, the Commission reviewed the materials submitted by the Ministry of Economy and the report on the results of the review. Following its examination, the Commission established that the applicant qualified as a national producer within the meaning of Paragraph 16 of Article 1 of the law; the product manufactured by the national producer was like the product under review; and imports into Ukraine of goods originating in the PRC were made at dumped prices during 2022–2024.

During the investigation period, the national producer suffered material injury, as evidenced by the deterioration of a number of socioeconomic indicators. In particular, production volumes and capacity utilization fell by 33.17%; the financial result from sales of the product on the domestic Ukrainian market declined by 95.48%; the profitability of sales on the domestic Ukrainian market deteriorated by 113.78%; average employment fell by 43.56%, while the number of employees directly involved in production decreased by 40.19%; investment ceased; and the cash balance in hryvnias declined by 58.83%, or by 67.89% in U.S. dollar terms.

The position of exporters and economic conditions in the PRC are such that the possibility of new forms of dumping cannot be ruled out, which would cause injury to the national producer. Specifically, during 2022–2024, the volume of available production capacity in the PRC significantly exceeded consumption of the like product in Ukraine.

Extending the anti-dumping measures on imports into Ukraine of steel fasteners originating in the PRC was found to be inconsistent with Ukraine's national interests, in particular because the national producer had already suspended production activities for an extended period, and its main production facilities were located in territory where hostilities were taking place or had taken place; the national producer had not confirmed its ability to manufacture certain types of steel fasteners under current conditions; and the anti-dumping duty covered a range of other products not manufactured by the national producer.

The main facts and findings resulting from the review were submitted to all interested parties. The comments provided by interested parties did not contain sufficient evidence that could have affected the conclusions reached by the Ministry of Economy in the course of the review.

"Taking the above into account and guided by the provisions of Articles 18 and 19 of the law, the Commission adopted decision No. AD-609/2026/441-01 of October 12, 2026, 'On the Revocation of Definitive Anti-Dumping Measures on Imports into Ukraine of Steel Fasteners Originating in the People's Republic of China,' under which it decided to conclude the review and revoke the anti-dumping measures introduced by Commission decision No. AD-465/2020/4411-03 of September 21, 2020, 'On the Application of Definitive Anti-Dumping Measures on Imports into Ukraine of Steel Fasteners Originating in the People's Republic of China' (as amended), and Commission decision No. AD-591/2026/441-01 of January 26, 2026, 'On the Application to Imports into Ukraine of Steel Fasteners Originating in Malaysia of Definitive Anti-Dumping Measures Introduced by the Decision of the Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade No. AD-465/2020/4411-03 of September 21, 2020, "On the Application of Definitive Anti-Dumping Measures on Imports into Ukraine of Steel Fasteners Originating in the People's Republic of China (as amended),"'" the ICIT decision said.

The Commission's decision No. AD-609/2026/441-01 of October 12, 2026, entered into force on the date this notice was published, namely October 13 of this year.

PJSC Druzhkivka Metal Products Plant specializes in the manufacture of metal hardware, including bolts, nuts and rivets for general engineering, rail fastenings for railway track superstructures, and high-strength fasteners for building and bridge structures. In May 2022, the company issued an order suspending employment contracts due to Russia's military aggression and the impossibility of conducting production and business operations. The company subsequently changed its registered legal address from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, to Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to data from the National Depository of Ukraine (NDU) for the fourth quarter of 2025, individual shareholder Oleksiy Spiridonov owned 14.9949% of the company's shares; Olena Mishchenko-Solona, a resident of Spain, held 13.0304%; Iryna Mischenko held 24.5167%; Serhiy Popkov held 5.8611%; Anton Malikov held 9.75%; Olena Malikova held 8.25%; and Valeriy and Dmytro Malikov each held 9.774%.