Ukraine gradually resumes frozen regional funding– PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky says the government is gradually resuming funding for expenditures that had been temporarily suspended, particularly those allocated to regions.

"This week, parliament supported a number of extremely important bills that open the way to receiving part of the international financial assistance needed to cover the budget deficit in 2026. We are accelerating all the necessary procedures to ensure that funds from our partners arrive as quickly as possible," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

He said that the full receipt of international assistance and the possibility of further resuming expenditures that had been suspended out of necessity depended on effective work in parliament during the next several weeks of plenary sessions.

As reported, on September 29, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to prioritize state expenditures amid a difficult public finance situation and delays in some of the planned international financing.

During the current plenary week, among other measures, the Verkhovna Rada abolished the VAT exemption for parcels valued at up to EUR 150 and amended the Customs Code to eliminate the exemption; approved at first reading a bill limiting the deduction of interest expenses on loans to 30% of EBITDA, as required by the IMF and the EU; adopted a European integration-related law on basic social assistance; and passed a law on the educational rights of national minorities required to open negotiating clusters with the EU.

The prime minister also said that, by October 15, the Cabinet of Ministers had adopted, as promised, all decisions within its remit necessary to fulfill commitments to international partners and secure international financing.

In turn, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Holos parliamentary faction said that the government was still expected to submit two bills: one on reforming the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and another on access to independent expert examinations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).