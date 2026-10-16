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Sukha Balka mine launches new production block at Yuvileina mine

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Sukha Balka mine (Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region), part of Oleksandr Yaroslavsky's DCH Group, has commissioned a new iron ore production block at its Yuvileina mine.

According to a report published Thursday in DCH Steel's corporate newspaper, Block 37-43 is located on the fifth sublevel of the Main deposit at the minus 1,420-meter level.

"The ore reserves are estimated at 58,100 tonnes, with a total iron content of 59.36%. These volumes of high-quality raw material will ensure stable operations at the enterprise over the next three months," Yuvileina mine Chief Engineer Mykola Puntus said, according to the report.

According to the report, the miners used modern, high-performance self-propelled equipment, including specialized drilling machines and loaders designed to perform mining operations at deep underground levels.

Sukha Balka is one of Ukraine's leading mining enterprises. It extracts iron ore through underground mining. The mining complex comprises the Yuvileina and Frunze mines. DCH Group acquired the mining complex from the Evraz Group in May 2017.

#mine #extraction #ore
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