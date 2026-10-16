Recent Russian strikes darken Ukraine's winter energy outlook – Ukrenergo CEO

Russia's latest strikes on the energy sector have somewhat worsened the winter scenarios developed by NPC Ukrenergo because thermal generation facilities that were supposed to be ready for operation during the heating season were hit. However, the situation is not critical, the company's chairman of the management board, Vitaliy Zaichenko, said.

"The situation is already worse at this point because thermal power plants that were supposed to be ready for winter have been hit. Yes, the situation is somewhat worse than forecast, but it is not critical," Zaichenko told the Energy Reform online news portal on the sidelines of the Energy of Business 2026 forum organized by Forbes Ukraine, held in Kyiv on October 14.

At the same time, he noted that although both households and businesses had adapted over the years of war to living and operating amid electricity outages, efforts to ensure their own energy supplies should continue.

"For another year now, everyone has been living under wartime conditions and understands that they need to think about how to ensure their own power supply if they lose access to the power system. But businesses must also continue to consider how to optimize their electricity consumption and ensure maximum operational efficiency under restrictions," the Ukrenergo chairman of the management board said.

Asked about the consequences of a possible lack of warnings about Russian ballistic missile attacks, Zaichenko said that "it is unlikely that this would have affected the behavior of the company managing the power system in any way."

As reported, Vitaliy Zaichenko said at the same event that October 14 had seen one of Russia's most massive attacks on Ukrenergo facilities since the start of the war, targeting the company's electrical substations above all. Therefore, the company's immediate priority was to ensure that restoration work could be carried out quickly.