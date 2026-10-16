Russian strikes batter all 6 Smart Holding units in Ukraine, gas assets hit hardest – CEO

All six of Smart Holding's business segments in Ukraine have suffered losses of one kind or another as a result of the war, with gas production hit particularly hard, the group's CEO Ivan Herasymovych said.

"The group currently has more than 55 companies in Ukraine, structured into six business segments, and each of them is suffering losses and being affected by Russian attacks. First and foremost, this is gas production. We have been subjected to targeted missile strikes: four missiles were launched at our assets in Kharkiv region, followed by 32 Shahed drones. There were also combined attacks. They are striking and destroying our facilities, and we are looking for ways to resume operations," Herasymovych said at the Dialogues with NV event held in Kyiv on Friday.

He also said that, in the space of one week in September, the group lost two of its major Amstor shopping malls in Zaporizhia, each with an area of 10,000 square meters.

Herasymovych emphasized that, because of imperfect legal and sanctions mechanisms, the group cannot even obtain compensation from the state.

"There is no insurance. We are surviving on our own resources," he said.

At the same time, the CEO once again called for gas production to be unblocked at the group's assets in Poltava region, noting that its losses from military risks were smaller than the losses to the state budget in the form of taxes resulting from the production shutdown under the sanctions regime.

"As a result of our downtime in Kharkiv and now in Poltava, the state budget has lost UAH 3.1 billion. Do something to unblock production in Poltava," Herasymovych urged.

As reported, special permits for gas production at Smart Energy's assets in Kharkiv region were suspended in April 2023. The companies' operations were unblocked one year and a half later. However, in January 2025, special permits for gas production at the group's assets in Poltava region were suspended.

The decisions were made by the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine on the basis of personal sanctions, including those imposed against Proteas Trustee Services Limited and Proteas Trustees Limited, as well as their Cypriot shareholders, who act as trustees of the trusts to which Vadim Novinsky, the group's owner, had transferred his assets.

Smart Energy, part of the Smart Holding investment group, develops projects for the exploration and commercial development of hydrocarbon deposits. It was among Ukraine's five largest private gas producers, extracting a combined total of more than 1 million cubic meters of gas per day before the start of Russia's full-scale military aggression.

Before the war, hydrocarbon reserves at Smart Energy's gas-producing assets were estimated under the C1+C2 categories at 22.633 billion cubic meters of gas and 3.722 million tonnes of condensate.