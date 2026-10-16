Ukraine needs at least EUR 70 bln more for defense next year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will need at least another EUR 70 billion next year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, also calling on European leaders to help secure this support.

"The war will cost EUR 155 billion next year. And we need at least EUR 70 billion more from you – for defense, for weapons, and for our resilience. This is a realistic amount. And I ask you to find this support," Zelenskyy said addressing the participants of the European Council meeting.

He said that Ukraine stops most Russian assaults on the front line thanks to drones and cuts Russian supply lines with these technologies.

"And our drones are helping to weaken Russia’s economy. Right now, we could produce two or three times more drones – depending on the type. But we simply don’t have enough money for that," the president said.

He urged leaders to invest in Ukrainian defense, as well as in the joint production of drones and other weapons systems in European countries.