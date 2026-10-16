Reforms and financing assurances from partners are prerequisites for receiving EFF tranche – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomes the efforts of the government and the Verkhovna Rada to reinvigorate reforms in Ukraine. Resuming these reforms is a key condition for the successful completion of the combined second and third reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program by the end of this year. A second essential condition is the provision of financing assurances from partners, stated Mateusz Szczurek, Director of the IMF’s European Department.

"We plan to conduct the second and third reviews of the program by the end of this year. Naturally, this depends on the resumption of reforms, as well as on the provision of financing assurances by partners," he said during a press conference held on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Szczurek emphasized the critical importance of adopting legislation and implementing other measures related to revenue mobilization and public administration, as these are vital for securing further donor financing, starting as early as 2026.

Regarding new assumptions and the potential need to revise the EFF program, the IMF European Department Director pointed to the Ukrainian government’s draft state budget for 2027, currently submitted to parliament, which is based on the assumption that the war will continue for a longer period.

"This, of course, increases the financing requirement for 2027 (...) As for the structuring aspects, that is a topic for discussion during the combined second and third reviews of the program, so we will provide details once they are made public," noted Szczurek.

During this year’s IMF Annual Meetings, held from October 12–18, the Ukrainian delegation is discussing with the Fund the implementation of the new four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, valued at $8.1 billion, which was approved at the end of February this year. This program is part of a broader $136.5 billion external financing package for the 2026–2029 period, based on the baseline scenario.

In July, the IMF completed the first review of the program and disbursed a second tranche of approximately $690 million, bringing the total funding received under the new program to $2.2 billion. At the same time, it was noted that some of the program’s structural benchmarks had not been met by their respective deadlines. Following the first review, the EFF program was updated to include eight additional structural benchmarks, seven of which are fiscal in nature.

Discussions are currently underway to combine the second and third program reviews, with the aim of presenting the matter to the Executive Board before the end of this year. This would coincide with the approval of a combined third and fourth tranche disbursement, totaling approximately $1.65 billion.

"Bringing this to the Board depends on receiving sufficient and credible financing assurances to cover the projected funding gap, on terms that are consistent with maintaining Ukraine’s debt sustainability," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack stated in early October.

Finance Minister Marchenko noted that, ahead of the expected IMF mission visit in November, it would be desirable to secure confirmation for all sources of the $52.6 billion in external financing required for the 2027 state budget; currently, about $32.6 billion of that total still awaits confirmation.

According to Marchenko, Kyiv expects the European Union to fulfill its commitment to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s external financing needs for next year as well—a move that would increase confirmed funding by approximately $17.5 billion. As for the remaining balance of roughly $15 billion, the minister explained that there are several potential sources to cover it, including bilateral financing, guarantees, and programs with international financial institutions.