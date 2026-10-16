Cabinet expands small grants program for social service providers

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend the small grants program for social service providers and has increased the maximum grant amount to $65,000, the Ministry of Social Policy reported.

According to the message, the list of services eligible for grant funding has been expanded to include: the reintegration of children and families returning from deportation, forced displacement, or temporarily occupied territories; emergency (crisis) intervention; respite care services for foster parents and parents in family-type children's homes who care for children with disabilities; and day care for children with disabilities (regardless of the specific disability subgroup).

It is noted that the small grants program is currently active in 10 regions and the city of Kyiv, with 130 territorial communities participating in the project.

"Since the project began, nearly 57,000 people have received social services. Small grants have helped communities introduce new services and expand existing ones. Now, it is important to scale this experience so that support becomes accessible to even more families," the Ministry stated.

The project is implemented with the support of the UK Government under the SPIRIT programme, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Policy, the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities, and UNICEF in Ukraine. The project is administered by the NGO Yednannia (Unity).