Ukraine transfers samples from national seed collection to Global Seed Vault on Spitsbergen

Ukraine has transferred seed samples from its national collection to the Global Seed Vault on the Svalbard Archipelago in Norway – an international reserve for the conservation of plant genetic resources, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"A total of 773 seed samples from 10 agricultural crops (triticale, barley, buckwheat, millet, peas, white lupine, vetch, Sarepta mustard, alfalfa, and clover). This is the second transfer of Ukrainian genetic material to Svalbard and the first since the start of the full-scale invasion," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that this is an important step toward preserving the national plant gene pool and agrobiodiversity amid the war.

"Preserving the national plant gene pool is a matter of our national security and ensuring food stability for future generations. Amid the war unleashed by Russia, Ukrainian agricultural science and strategic resources have come under direct threat. Transferring the duplicate collection to the Global Seed Vault in Svalbard ensures that the unique achievements of Ukrainian plant breeders will be reliably protected from any security risks. "We are grateful to our international partners for their support in protecting our agricultural heritage, which is Ukraine's significant contribution to global food security," Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky said.

In total, material representing approximately 10% of Ukraine's entire national seed collection (which comprises over 154,300 samples) has already been transferred.

The preservation of the collection was made possible thanks to a FAO initiative with financial support from the EU and in collaboration with the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine (NAAS), the Crop Trust, and NordGen, as well as with technical support from the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture. As part of the project, 51,000 samples were transported to western Ukraine, and a permanent backup center was opened at the end of 2025.

Ukraine acceded to the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture in August 2026.