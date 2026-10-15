Ukrainian banks processed UAH 141 mln in bail payments to anti-corruption court in August-September – Pyshnyy

Ukrainian banks processed 527 transactions to pay bail into the account of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) in August-September, totaling more than UAH 141 million, National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyy has said.

"It would be difficult to say that the system is not functioning," he said on the Follow the Money podcast hosted by the AML Hub civic organization.

Of the 527 transactions, 178 were cash payments totaling UAH 64 million, while 349 were non-cash transfers totaling UAH 77 million, Pyshnyy said.

As of October 10, banks had processed an additional UAH 4.5 million in payments to the HACC account.

"So to say that the system is not accepting payments today – it is accepting them," the central bank governor said.

Recent corruption scandals have brought increased scrutiny to such transactions, and some banks have strengthened their relevant monitoring systems.

Pyshnyy stressed, however, that this should not lead banks to abandon a risk-based approach to financial monitoring in practice.

"The National Bank neither authorizes nor prohibits anything in real time," he said.

Individual banks make decisions on specific transactions based on information about the customer, their transaction history, economic activity and risk level.

The NBU, in turn, assesses through supervision and inspections whether banks' internal control systems and application of a risk-based approach comply with legal requirements.

Pyshnyy said the central bank had increased its supervisory focus on this area in response to recent events to gather information and assess how such transactions were being handled in practice.

In September, Member of Parliament Vadym Stolar said banks had refused to transfer UAH 300 million for bail set by the HACC. Lawyers for Iryna Mudra, a former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, also reported that 15 banks had refused to accept payments for her bail.

On September 24, the HACC ordered the NBU to investigate the reported refusals.

The NBU said at the time that it had not instructed or recommended that banks automatically refuse transactions to pay bail.