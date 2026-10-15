Kernel, NASA Harvest complete testing of satellite crop rotation monitoring technology on 87 fields in Ukraine

Agroholding Kernel and the international scientific initiative NASA Harvest have announced the completion of testing of a satellite crop rotation monitoring technology, carried out on 87 Ukrainian fields.

According to a Kernel press release, a research team involving the University of Strasbourg, the EBRD and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has completed testing of the technology, in which the agroholding provided data on 87 Ukrainian fields that are a pilot of its own carbon project and are undergoing independent international validation.

It is noted that scientists analyzed the company's fields in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, reconstructed the history of crop rotations over several years and recorded the use of sustainable practices.

The agroholding explained that the aim of the project is to create a digital tool that will make it possible to remotely confirm compliance with sustainable agricultural practices over several years.

Among other things, this approach will simplify attracting financing from international partners and operating in the EU market.

Separately, the agroholding presented data showing that the share of cases in which the same crop was grown on one field two years in a row fell from 16.5% in 2017-2020 to 0.8% in 2021-2025. In addition, a consistent rotation of different crops has formed on most of the fields studied.

Kernel stressed that such regular rotation helps maintain soil fertility and reduce the risks of soil health deterioration.

"We know from our own experience how difficult the process of confirming sustainable agricultural practices can be. Ukrainian agricultural producers need simple and reliable ways to confirm compliance with market requirements and European standards. This is where we see the practical value of such cooperation," Marta Trofimova, head of sustainable development at Kernel, is quoted as saying in the press release.

In addition, the company said the next stage will cover determining soil tillage methods and the areas under green manure and cover crops.

In the future, the developers plan to scale the satellite analysis system across the whole of Ukraine, the statement said.

NASA Harvest is NASA's consortium on global food security and agriculture, within which the program implements satellite observations and develops analytical tools to assess yields, crop structure and the sustainability of agricultural production.

Agroholding Kernel is one of the world's largest producers (about 6%) and exporters (about 10%) of sunflower oil, Ukraine's largest grain exporter, the operator of an extensive network of logistics assets and a leading producer of grain and oilseed crops in Ukraine. It is one of the largest producers and sellers of bottled oil in Ukraine. The company grows agricultural products and sells them.

Its land bank totals 530,000 hectares. The holding has Ukraine's largest private network of grain storage facilities with a one-time storage capacity of 2.1 million tonnes and the largest private fleet of grain railcars, at 3,300. Its sunflower seed processing capacity is 4 million tonnes per year.

In the nine months of fiscal 2026, Kernel's net profit decreased by 5% to $208 million, revenue rose by 0.4% to $3.092 billion, and EBITDA rose by 1% to $403 million.