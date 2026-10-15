Ukrposhta plans to install 32 more indoor parcel lockers, additional modules in 38 branches by Nov 1

National postal operator Ukrposhta JSC has announced the installation of 601 indoor parcel lockers and plans to install another 32 by November 1, along with additional compartment modules in 38 branches.

"Almost 8 out of 10 shipments are already picked up independently by customers. This demonstrates the demand for fast parcel collection without operator assistance and explains the company's decision to continue expanding the network," the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The network will be developed in stages; currently, the largest number of such parcel lockers operates in the Kyiv region (159), Lviv region (68), Dnipropetrovsk region (67), Odesa region (42), and Kharkiv region (40).

The company also plans to expand the capacity of existing parcel lockers by adding an extra module to 33-compartment lockers, thereby increasing the number of compartments to 67.

"This will make it possible to issue more parcels without installing a separate device and will reduce the workload on branch operators," Ukrposhta explained.

The national postal operator noted that indoor parcel lockers are located directly inside the company's branches and are accessible according to their operating hours.

Separately, Ukrposhta recalled the rollout of its outdoor parcel locker network, aiming to expand their number to 1,000 by the end of the year.

As reported, in the first half of this year, Ukrposhta increased its revenue by 4.2% to UAH 6.776 billion and posted a net profit of UAH 92 million, compared to a net loss of UAH 312 million in the first half of last year.

The national postal operator has 7,200 customer service locations, including 2,000 mobile post offices serving 21,300 settlements. The average headcount of the national postal operator for the second quarter of 2026 is 25,800 employees, and the average salary is UAH 20,300.