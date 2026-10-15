Rada abolishes VAT exemption for parcels valued up to EUR 150

The Verkhovna Rada, on its third attempt, has adopted at second reading and in general bill No. 16051-1 on amendments to the Tax Code regarding the taxation of e-commerce transactions with VAT, which abolishes the tax exemption for international postal shipments valued up to EUR 150.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, deputies began reviewing amendments to the bill on Wednesday, October 14, with the vote taking place on Thursday, October 15. The decision to adopt the document in general was supported by 252 MPs against the required minimum of 226 votes, with three voting against.

During preparations for the second reading, deputies submitted 1,935 amendments. The second edition of bill No. 16051-1 was amended during the vote to include a provision on the lifetime status of former politically exposed persons (PEPs), establishing at least 12 months of enhanced oversight following resignation, coupled with individual risk assessments by banks. This measure is intended to help unblock the signing by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy of another law—No. 15111-d on taxing income from digital platforms (adopted in June of this year as a structural benchmark under the IMF program).

During Thursday's voting, the Rada rejected amendments concerning the presumption of innocence for businesses regarding the cancellation of advance payments on corporate income tax for retail fuel traders, as well as provisions concerning the placement, installation, assembly, and construction of wind power plants in the Carpathian mountainous areas.

However, an amendment to reduce the personal income tax (PIT) rate on apartment rentals from 18% to 5% was supported on the floor.

Implementing the provisions of the law alongside Customs Code amendments (bill No. 15460) is a condition for Ukraine to receive the third tranche under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, totaling approximately $0.7 billion, and the second tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union of EUR 3.7 billion under the Ukraine Loan facility of EUR 90 billion. Under the updated IMF memorandum, Ukraine was required to adopt this law by July 2026, while the original timeline was the end of March alongside other tax norms, though this structural benchmark was missed.

The law introduces special VAT taxation rules for remote sales of goods (excluding excisable goods) imported into Ukraine via international postal and express shipments addressed to individuals valued up to EUR 150, making e-commerce interface operators or their intermediaries responsible for calculating and remitting the tax.

At the same time, VAT exemptions are preserved for small non-commercial consignments valued up to EUR 45 sent between individuals free of charge, as well as for goods in unaccompanied baggage valued up to EUR 150 and security and defense goods (energy equipment and supplies for the defense forces).

Prior to the first reading, presenting the document, Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko noted that implementing these norms will generate an additional estimated UAH 10 billion annually for the state budget.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the respective bills in the first reading on September 16, 2026, following previous unsuccessful attempts.

During the consideration of the documents, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated that the provisions of the laws will begin to apply from July 1, 2027, following the technical implementation of automated tax payments by international marketplaces.