Ukraine ready for gradual integration of agri-sector into EU; time to seek solutions now – Agriculture Minister

KYIV. Oct 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) –Ukraine is ready for the gradual integration of its agricultural sector into the European Union and acknowledges the concerns of European farmers; however, it is crucial to seek solutions now to allow sufficient time for all parties to adapt while ensuring a predictable path for Ukraine toward full participation in the single market, stated Taras Vysotsky, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

"Experience from previous enlargements shows that the European Union possesses sufficient tools for the gradual integration of new agricultural sectors. We are ready to discuss transition periods for direct payments, special market access conditions, and safeguard mechanisms for specific sensitive products," the minister noted in a blog post published on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's website on Wednesday.

According to Vysotsky, one possible option could be an adapted monitoring mechanism modeled on the Spanish example, based on continuous tracking of the market situation.

"Should specific risks arise, the parties would have the ability to employ pre-agreed response tools. Such an approach would allow for the sensitivities of certain European markets to be taken into account while simultaneously ensuring clear and predictable operating conditions for Ukrainian producers," the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy believes.

Regarding direct payments, he recalled that during the 2004 EU enlargement, the acceding countries became eligible for direct payments to farmers amounting to 25% of the support level existing in the older member states. In 2005, this figure rose to 30%, and in 2006, to 35%. Subsequently, payments gradually increased, reaching full levels in 2013.

Vysotsky also cited the Polish experience, noting that in 2004, hundreds of Polish enterprises in the meat, dairy, and fish processing sectors were granted a transition period to bring their production into compliance with EU requirements; for some, this period lasted until the end of 2006. During this time, products were subject to special labeling and sales restrictions, but once an enterprise met the established requirements, the relevant restrictions could be lifted.

The minister emphasized that the predictability of rules directly impacts investment; therefore, it is crucial to establish a clear vision of future integration conditions during the negotiation process itself.

"Ukraine's agricultural sector can make a significant contribution to EU food security and export capacity, while creating new prospects for joint investments in production and processing... Negotiations lie ahead, during which we must jointly find a model that takes into account the interests of both European and Ukrainian producers and ensures a predictable path for the Ukrainian agricultural sector toward full participation in the EU single market," Vysotsky concluded.

As previously reported, on October 6, the European Commission presented new approaches to preparing the EU for its upcoming enlargement. The documents pay special attention to Ukraine's agricultural sector: the Commission proposes considering special mechanisms for financial support for Ukrainian farmers and for granting specific types of agricultural products access to the EU market following Ukraine's accession. The need for such approaches is attributed to the scale, structure, and high productivity of the Ukrainian agricultural sector. At the same time, there is as yet no specific list of products, mechanisms, or timeframes for their implementation; all of this is to be the subject of further negotiations.