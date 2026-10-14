Ukrenergo unable to restore power line tower severed by Russian drone over Dnipro in Kyiv – CEO

National power grid operator Ukrenergo will be unable to restore a power transmission tower severed by a Russian drone at a crossing over the Dnipro River in Kyiv and is rapidly developing alternative technical solutions to maintain electricity transmission, Ukrenergo Board Chairman Vitaliy Zaichenko has said.

“Everyone has seen the video showing the destruction of one of the unique power transmission towers at the crossing over the Dnipro in Kyiv. It was severed and cannot be restored. We are developing new technical solutions on the fly, and very quickly,” Zaichenko said at the Energy of Business forum organized by Forbes Ukraine in Kyiv, according to an EnergoReforma correspondent at the event.

Zaichenko added that the company would launch the relevant procedures to implement these technical solutions starting Thursday.

He said the use of Russian drones capable of severing power transmission towers represented a new challenge.

Zaichenko also stressed that Ukrenergo was facing serious difficulties obtaining backup equipment amid the global expansion of the energy sector.

“There is a real problem with equipment. The global power system is expanding, and everyone needs energy equipment. There is a strict queue. We are trying to prioritize our needs. Many manufacturers are accommodating us, but others are constrained by their contracts,” the Ukrenergo board chairman said.