Ukrenergo facilities hit in one of Russia’s largest attacks of war – CEO

Russia carried out one of its largest attacks since the start of the war on the facilities of national power grid operator Ukrenergo on Wednesday, primarily targeting electrical substations, Ukrenergo Board Chairman Vitaliy Zaichenko has said.

“Today saw one of the largest attacks, involving ballistic missiles and resulting in equipment losses. Our foremost challenge is therefore how quickly we can restore it,” Zaichenko said at the Energy of Business forum organized by Forbes Ukraine in Kyiv, according to an EnergoReforma correspondent at the event.

Zaichenko said attacks on Ukrenergo substations had occurred in the past, were continuing and would continue, describing them as the main challenge facing the company today.