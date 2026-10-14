Lack of offline app remains unresolved issue for launch of eExcise system – JTI Ukraine

The launch of the state traceability system for alcohol, tobacco products, and e-cigarette liquids (eExcise) requires resolving the issue of a fully functional version of the offline app, regulatory affairs manager at JTI Ukraine Yulia Yushchenko said.

"As far as we know, there is still no fully functional version of it [the offline app]. For Ukraine, given the disruptions in communication and power supply, the stable operation of the system in offline mode is critically important," she told Interfax-Ukraine.

Yushchenko said the core functionality of the state platform, which is being developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, is approximately 99% complete. JTI Ukraine previously participated in end-to-end testing of the system alongside a distributor and a retail chain, which covered the physical movement of goods, and the identified issues were successfully resolved.

However, only three entities out of more than 54,000 economic operators – who began preparing for the system's implementation from the very beginning – took part in the testing, so it is premature to claim that the entire market is ready at this time.

As previously reported, on Tuesday, October 13, the Verkhovna Rada approved a law (Bill No. 15532) postponing the implementation of e-Excise for the second time, from November 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027.

JTI, DLS, and the LotOK chain have been enlisted to conduct comprehensive testing. The system will eventually apply to the entire tobacco and alcohol industries, as well as retailers and distributors.

The e-Excise project is being implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation jointly with the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service, in cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy. Measures to support the implementation of e-Excise are being carried out as part of the Digitalization for Growth, Integrity, and Transparency (UK DIGIT) project, which is implemented by the Eurasia Foundation and funded by UK International Development. The project partner is the Eastern Europe Foundation. The e-Excise mobile apps and website were developed as part of the EGAP program, which is implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation with support from Switzerland.

The goal of implementing e-Excise is to create a system that will ensure a level playing field for legal businesses and stable revenue for the state budget.