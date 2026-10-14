Rada passes law implementing international property valuation standards

The Verkhovna Rada has approved in the final reading the law "On Property Valuation" (bill No. 13435), which provides for a systemic update of legislation on valuation activity and implementation of European and international property valuation standards (IVS and EVS).

The approved law fully replaces the law "On Valuation of Property, Property Rights and Professional Valuation Activity in Ukraine" in force since 2001 and is aimed at fulfilling commitments under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and at receiving the European Union's macro-financial assistance, the Ukraine Support Loan. The bill is also an indicator under the Ukraine Facility.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the decision was backed by 272 MPs.

The law abolishes the separate expert monetary valuation of land plots, introducing a single valuation of real estate together with the land plot in line with international rules and the principle of unity of legal fate. In addition, the document clearly defines the main types of value, distinguishes between independent and standardized property valuation, and separately regulates valuation for determining the amount of damage caused by the war.

It also changes the regulatory model and the professional status of market participants. The document introduces an open-ended valuer's qualification certificate, updates flexible conditions for confirming professional development every three years at the specialist's choice, and creates a Unified Register of Valuers of Ukraine. In addition, the law provides for creating a single self-regulatory organization of valuers, introducing a three-tier regulation system involving the State Property Fund and a Qualification and Disciplinary Commission, and sets a simplified procedure for acquiring qualifications for foreign specialists.

At the same time, the law regulates the review of reports, introduces an effective system of disciplinary liability with fines and a procedure for pretrial appeal of disputes through an appeals committee, and extends the requirements of the valuation methodology to forensic experts, introducing disciplinary liability for them for violations of property valuation rules.

The innovations are expected to reduce cases of undervaluation or overvaluation of property, increase tax revenues and cut state budget spending on administering the sector.

As reported, in May parliament sent bill No. 13435 for a repeat first reading.

Although in September 2025 the Rada Committee on Economic Development recommended that parliament adopt the bill as a basis, the document received a number of objections. In particular, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance supported the draft only on condition of its substantial revision. The Ministry of Justice pointed to inconsistency of some provisions with procedural legislation and violation of the principle of legal certainty. Objections were also voiced by the State Property Fund, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) and the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the parliamentary staff.