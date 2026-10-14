Ukraine National Bank eases lending rules for defense and energy sectors

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has adopted a third package of regulatory measures to support lending to the economy, focusing on the defense-industrial complex (DIC), the energy sector and businesses affected by the war, the regulator said.

In particular, the collateral liquidity coefficient for property rights to revenue under contracts with entities in the security and defense sector, guaranteed by the electricity buyer and the transmission system operator, has been raised from 0.3 to 0.75.

The National Bank expects this measure to increase financing for defense-industrial and energy companies that hold state contracts but have limited ability to provide banks with traditional collateral.

Banks have also been authorized to take into account the value of goods held in inventory or undergoing processing and pledged as collateral for loans with terms of up to 18 months, based on their actual balance on the valuation date. This relaxation will remain in effect until September 1, 2027.

In addition, the central bank has expanded the ability to assess whether legal entities generate sufficient operating financial results to service their debt using projected figures if their property has been significantly damaged, destroyed or mined. Previously, this option was available to businesses operating in territories adjacent to the front line.

For loans under the 5-7-9% program, banks will be allowed to continue applying collective credit risk assessments or a simplified approach and will not be required to initiate nonperforming asset management procedures if the overdue payments arose solely because of delays in partial compensation for interest rates by the National Development Institution.

The amendments were approved by NBU Board Resolution No. 118 dated October 11, which entered into force on October 14.

As reported, in August and September, the NBU adopted the first two packages of regulatory measures to support lending amid intensified Russian shelling. They concerned, in particular, lending to the agricultural sector, manufacturers and companies implementing projects to restore critical infrastructure.