Ukrainian govt expands SvitloDIM energy program to 4 more regions

The Ukrainian government has expanded the state assistance program for installing autonomous power sources in apartment buildings, which was previously available in Kyiv, Kyiv region and Kharkiv region, to Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Poltava and Sumy regions, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Applications on behalf of co-owners may be submitted by homeowner associations, managers of apartment buildings, as well as housing construction and maintenance cooperatives. The program provides for the installation of equipment that will ensure the operation of lighting, water supply, heating, communications and elevators during power outages," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

In addition to expanding the program's geographical coverage, the Cabinet of Ministers has also improved the mechanism for implementing the program itself, the prime minister said.

As reported, the government program SvitloDIM, a support initiative for apartment buildings that helps install autonomous power sources, was launched on January 28, 2026. It provides financial assistance of UAH 100,000 to UAH 300,000 to co-owners for purchasing autonomous power sources. This makes it possible to ensure the availability of electricity, water, heating and communications, as well as elevator operation, during power outages. Initially, the program covered the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region, and in early April the government extended it to Kharkiv region.

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the SvitloDIM program through the end of the year.

The press service of the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport reported that, as of July 22, funding had been provided to 2,442 apartment buildings for a total of more than UAH 610 million, while 4,205 applications had been received by that date. By applicant type, 68% of the applications had been submitted by homeowner associations, 22% by apartment building managers and 10% by maintenance cooperatives. More than UAH 560 million had already been transferred by that time for the purchase of equipment. The funds are being used to purchase equipment that will ensure the stable operation of essential infrastructure in apartment buildings.