Ukraine base load power prices drop 27% in early Sept, continuing slide

The BASE baseload electricity price index on the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) for the first 10 days of October 2026 stood at UAH 4,197.36 per MWh, 27% below the price for the same period in September (UAH 5,748.97 per MWh).

Thus, according to data from JSC Market Operator, the indicator continued its sharp downward trend for the second consecutive month, as the BASE index fell by 22.1% in the first 10 days of September compared with the same period in August.

Meanwhile, the weighted average electricity trading price on the DAM during the first 10 days of October was recorded at UAH 4,502.75 per MWh, down 21.1% from the first 10 days of the previous month (UAH 5,705.94 per MWh).

At the same time, on the Intraday Market (IDM), the weighted average price of electricity accepted for trading during the first 10 days of October was UAH 3,956.13 per MWh, 37% below the weighted average price recorded in the first 10 days of September, at UAH 6,277.75 per MWh.

"Electricity trading volume on the DAM for the first 10 days of October 2026 totaled 560,723.50 MWh, while 84,472.90 MWh was accepted for trading on the IDM," Market Operator reported.

Compared with the first 10 days of September 2026, trading volumes declined in the first 10 days of October by 26.71% on the DAM and by 24.63% on the IDM.

At the same time, according to former Ukrainian Energy Minister Olha Buslavets, electricity prices at Ukraine's western border increased by an average of 28% on weekdays last week compared with the previous week's figures.

The largest increase was recorded in Hungary, where the average price reached EUR 230 per MWh, 42% above the weekly figure. In other countries, weekday baseload prices ranged from EUR 139 per MWh in Poland to EUR 225 per MWh in Romania.

According to ENTSO-E, during the first 10 days of October, as well as in September and August, Ukraine did not rank first in terms of the highest daily average BASE price index on the DAM when compared with 26 European countries.

Moreover, on October 8, Ukraine recorded the lowest DAM price in Europe.

At the same time, Ukraine topped the European BASE index rankings once in July this year, three times in June, four times in May, 11 times in April, 15 times in March, 21 times in February and 14 times in January.

As reported, the BASE index on the DAM for the first 10 days of September 2026 stood at UAH 5,748.97 per MWh, 22.1% below the price for the same period in August (UAH 7,377.22 per MWh).

Based on its 2025 BASE index on the DAM, calculated using a unified Central European Time (CET) basis, Ukraine ranked second among 27 European countries, with an index of UAH 5,292.62 per MWh.