Ukraine's Rada backs preliminary bill limiting court access to National Bank banking secrecy

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has adopted at first reading bill No. 15555, which would restrict civil and commercial courts' access to information constituting bank secrecy and obtained by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) from foreign banking supervisory authorities.

A total of 284 members of parliament voted in favor of the decision on Tuesday, October 13.

The bill provides for amendments to the Civil Procedure Code and the Commercial Procedure Code stipulating that courts will not be able to compel the disclosure of information constituting bank secrecy that the NBU has obtained from banking supervisory authorities in other countries. Courts will be required to reject motions or applications seeking the production or preservation of such evidence.

In addition, the bill proposes supplementing the Law on Banks and Banking with a provision under which the National Bank may disclose information obtained from a foreign banking supervisory authority only with that authority's consent and exclusively for the purposes specified in the relevant agreements.

According to the explanatory note, the bill was developed to fulfill the conditions for closing negotiating Chapter 9, "Financial Services," in Ukraine's EU accession process, implement the provisions of Directive 2013/36/EU, and take into account the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The proposed amendments are expected to enable the NBU to receive a positive assessment from the European Banking Authority (EBA) regarding the equivalence of its confidentiality regime and remove obstacles to the full exchange of information with central banks and regulators in EU member states.

As reported, bill No. 15555 was registered with the Verkhovna Rada on August 24, 2026, and on September 10, the parliament's Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy recommended that it be adopted at first reading.