Ukraine's Asset Recovery Agency prepares Rybas Karpaty hotel complex for launch

Ukraine's Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is preparing the Ribas Karpaty hotel complex in the village of Polyanytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, for management, according to a statement on ARMA's website.

The asset was transferred to ARMA's management pursuant to a ruling by the High Anti-Corruption Court dated July 6, 2026, in case No. 991/8670/26, criminal proceedings No. 52020000000000309. As reported, in May the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the detention of Serhiy Tupalsky, a former deputy head of Kyiv Customs, who is suspected of legalizing more than $2 million in illegally obtained funds during the construction of the hotel complex in Bukovel.

The transferred asset includes a building with an area of 2,767 square meters, featuring 47 rooms in various categories, a restaurant, a spa complex, an indoor swimming pool, a Finnish sauna, a Roman-style steam room, massage rooms, a children's room, a coworking area, a room for storing ski equipment and a parking lot, together with land plots bearing cadastral numbers 2611092001:22:002:2558 and 2611092001:27:002:0206.

Ribas Hotels Group told Interfax-Ukraine that, as of now, the management status of Ribas Karpaty remains unchanged and that the hotel has not been transferred to another company for management.

Ribas Hotels Group added that, as a management company, it does not comment on processes concerning ownership rights to properties. "If there are any changes to the terms of hotel management, including the signing of a new agreement or a decision to terminate management, we will certainly issue an announcement," the company added.