Rada introduces auctions to attract investment in fisheries, simplifies access to water bodies

The Verkhovna Rada has passed as a whole the law On Stimulating the Economic Development of the Fisheries Industry (draft law No. 12384), aimed at increasing the investment attractiveness of the sector and developing aquaculture and mariculture.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, 275 MPs voted in favor of the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, with the required minimum being 226 votes.

The law establishes the legal framework for attracting investment through transparent auctions for fishery water bodies, internal sea waters, territorial sea, and the exclusive economic zone for the development of aquaculture and mariculture. To use such water areas, the requirement to allocate a land plot of the water fund and mark its boundaries on the ground is eliminated, allowing investors to operate within designated coordinates of the water space.

In addition, the document allows using state- or municipally-owned land plots with an area of up to 0.1 hectares located in coastal protective strips without changing their designated purpose to accommodate necessary equipment and temporary structures.

The law also defines a list of water bodies that cannot be subject to investment attraction: these include objects leased under the Water Code, drinking water intake reservoirs in the first zone of sanitary protection, objects of water users, natural reserve fund sites with prohibited activities, and objects with approved bioresource catch limits (except aquaculture). Such lists will be approved by the specialized authority based on investment proposals from state bodies, local self-government, and business.

A scientific and biological rationale will be developed for each object within the framework of investment attraction, and relations will be formalized through agreements on attracting funds for aquaculture development or fishery operation in specialized commercial fish farms. The document also introduces state control and monitoring over the execution of investment obligations to ensure the rational use of aquatic bioresources.

The document was registered in the Rada on January 8, 2025. It was passed in the first reading on May 13, 2025, after which parliamentarians referred it for a repeat second reading on July 1. The initiators of the document are Head of the Subcommittee on Economic and Financial Policy in the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy Artem Chornomorov, Head of the Rada Agrarian Committee Oleksandr Haidu, Head of the Servant of the People David Arakhamia, First Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction Andriy Motovylovets, and member of the Rada Budget Committee Anatoliy Urbansky (For the Future).