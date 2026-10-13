Rada passes in first reading government bill to simplify VAT administration

The Verkhovna Rada has passed as a basis in the first reading bill No. 16037-d amending the Tax Code of Ukraine to simplify the administration of value-added tax (VAT), which was drafted to fulfill Ukraine’s obligations to the European Union for receiving macro-financial assistance and to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, during Tuesday’s vote the decision was backed by 264 MPs, with the minimum required being 226 votes, and one vote against.

According to the explanatory note, the document raises the threshold for documentary unscheduled audits of the legality of declared budget refunds and negative VAT balances from UAH 100,000 to UAH 1 million.

In addition, the bill gives individual entrepreneurs registered as VAT payers the right to choose a quarterly reporting period instead of a monthly one, and expands the functionality of the taxpayer’s electronic account, providing for pre-filling of tax reports and invoices automatically based on data from regulatory authorities.

It also simplifies the drawing up of summary tax invoices for supplies to non-VAT payers and receipt of advances from them, improves the mechanism for encouraging voluntary payment of tax liabilities following audits during martial law, and simplifies the carry-forward of negative VAT balances when enterprises are reorganized by transformation.

In addition, the bill contains provisions allowing excise tax payers to temporarily purchase excise stamps without taking anti-forestalling restrictions into account.

Earlier, on October 6, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy recommended adopting bill No. 16037-d as a basis.