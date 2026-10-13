EBRD increases guarantee fund for insuring Ukraine's war risks to EUR 150 million

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Aon, a leading global professional services firm, are expanding the size and capabilities of the Ukraine Recovery and Reconstruction Guarantee Fund (URGF) for war risk insurance from EUR 110 million to EUR 150 million.

"As the existing capacity of EUR 110 million is now fully used by Ukrainian insurers and their clients, the bank is increasing the scheme to EUR 150 million so that more companies in Ukraine can obtain war risk insurance and address the current problems caused by the war," the EBRD said on its website.

It is noted that the scope of such insurance has also been broadened. The coverage will now also include transportation and storage of gas-related assets, as well as goods temporarily stored in warehouses, in addition to domestic cargo, damage to vehicles and railway rolling stock, which are already covered by the existing scheme.

The additional capacity is backed by donor coverage from the European Union under its Ukraine Investment Framework. This will allow insurance companies INGO, Colonnade and UNIQA, as well as two new Ukrainian insurers, USG (owned by Vienna Insurance Group) and Universalna (owned by Fairfax Financial Group, Canada), to offer more war risk coverage.

Through the URGF, which is managed by Aon, the EBRD guarantees to global reinsurer MS Amlin coverage of losses from war-related risks that are reinsured from participating Ukrainian insurers.

"The initial guarantee of EUR 110 million, backed by donor coverage from France, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund, remains fully in force and supports reinsurance coverage of more than EUR 500 million for goods and vehicles under almost 10,000 policies. Premiums received under these policies currently exceed the amount of insured events, and MS Amlin has not had to call on the EBRD guarantee, which shows that the war risk insurance and reinsurance markets in Ukraine can operate commercially," the EBRD said.

It is also reported that the URGF expansion comes amid intensified Russian attacks on energy, transport, logistics and civilian infrastructure, as well as the renewed blockade of Black Sea ports.

The EBRD is Ukraine's largest institutional investor. The bank has significantly increased its investment in the country since Russia's full-scale invasion, placing EUR 11 billion there since 2022, including a record EUR 2.9 billion in 2025.