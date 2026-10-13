Power curbs, outages stay in force until midnight - Ukrenergo

Power capacity limit schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules of up to two queues for all categories of consumers will have to be applied in some regions until the end of October 13, National Power Company Ukrenergo said on Tuesday.

The schedules are being introduced to avoid overloading equipment damaged by earlier Russian attacks, the system operator said.

In addition, as of the morning of October 13 there are new power cuts in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions because of enemy shelling in frontline and border regions. Emergency repair work has begun where security conditions allow.

Electricity consumption is also trending up. At 9:30 am on October 13 it was 4.1% higher than at the same time the previous day, Monday.

"The reason for the change is cloudy weather across almost all of Ukraine. It makes household solar power plants far less efficient and increases consumption from the general grid," Ukrenergo said.

On October 12, the daily peak in consumption, recorded in the evening, was 1.5% higher than the peak on the previous working day, Friday, October 9. The reason was a smaller volume of forced restrictions in some regions.