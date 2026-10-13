Liquidity crunch freezes UAH 18 bln VAT refunds - minister

The government has run into a state budget liquidity crisis in October, so only defense spending, pensions, wages and social benefits are being financed, while other spending has been prioritized or suspended until the single treasury account is restored, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in parliament on Monday.

"... about UAH 39 billion has been pushed back to the end of the year. In addition, as of today, UAH 46 billion is sitting unprocessed in the treasury on the single account, including road repairs, maintenance and development of administrative centers, repairs of penal institutions, purchases of school buses, current and capital repairs of housing and preparations for the heating season, and purchases of backup power," the head of the Finance Ministry said.

He said budget refunds of value-added tax to taxpayers, totaling UAH 18 billion, have also been suspended.

Marchenko said the government is actively looking for domestic resources and has stepped up the work of a working group on de-shadowing the economy. "Its work will produce proposals on avoiding the artificial splitting of businesses, countering illegal production and sale of tobacco products, de-shadowing the labor market, misuse of humanitarian aid and other issues," the minister said.

He said the Finance Ministry has also significantly stepped up borrowing on the domestic market.

"We have practically fulfilled the annual borrowing plan, but we are increasing borrowing so as to have enough liquidity, first of all to make social payments and payments for the security and defense sector," Marchenko said.

At the same time, according to the ministry's website, the offering of domestic government bonds at primary auctions on October 13 has again been cut, to UAH 2 billion from UAH 5 billion last Tuesday, when the ministry managed to sell UAH 2.2 billion of bonds.