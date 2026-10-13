IMF sticks to 3.5% Ukraine growth in 2027 after 1% in 2026

The International Monetary Fund has kept its estimate of Ukraine's real gross domestic product growth at 1% for 2026, compared with 1.8% last year, in its October World Economic Outlook, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported from the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok.

The forecast for growth to accelerate to 3.5% next year is also unchanged, as is the estimate of 3.6% growth in 2031, according to the report published on Tuesday morning.

In June, the IMF cut its 2026 growth forecast for Ukraine to 1-1.6%, compared with 2% in the April World Economic Outlook and 1.8-2.5% when the new four-year Extended Fund Facility program was approved in late February.

For next year, the fund forecast acceleration of GDP growth to 3.5% during the second review of the program in June-July, although most other analysts have cut their forecasts since then.

The IMF also confirmed its July forecast for the other main indicators. It expects inflation to rise from 8.0% last year to 10.5% this year and return to 8.0% next year, and the current account deficit to narrow from 16% of GDP last year to 11% of GDP this year and 4.7% next year.

The fund expects unemployment to fall to 10.2% this year from 11.6% last year and to rise again to 11.3% next year.

The World Bank cut its forecast for Ukraine's 2027 economic growth last week from 4% to 1.5%, but kept its estimate of 1.2% growth this year. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development cut its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in late September to 1.5% for 2026 and 2.5% for 2027.

Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko said in late September that he is considering cutting the 2027 GDP growth forecast by 0.3-0.5 percentage points from the already built-in pessimistic plan, from 1.3% to 0.8-1%, and the 2026 forecast to 0.5% from the current 1.6%.

The National Bank of Ukraine lowered its estimate of real GDP growth this year to 1.1-1.2%, compared with 1.8% in late July.

Leading Ukrainian investment company Dragon Capital also cut its macro forecast significantly last week. It now expects GDP to fall 0.5% this year and 1.0% next year. Before the escalation of the war in July, it estimated possible growth of 1.5% this year and 0.5% next year.