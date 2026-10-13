Gas back on in Pryluky after Russian strike - Naftogaz

The Naftogaz group has fully restored gas supply in Pryluky (Chernihiv region) after the Russian attack on October 7, the company said.

“Specialists eliminated the damage, checked the gas pipelines and equipment, and returned gas to all 18,000 homes in stages,” the group said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“45 emergency crews worked to restore gas supply to all consumers as quickly as possible. I thank the specialists of Gas Networks for their professional work and responsibility,” Naftogaz of Ukraine acting management board chairman Serhiy Fedorenko said.

Russia struck Naftogaz group gas production facilities in Kharkiv region (Ukrgasvydobuvannya) overnight on October 12, causing a fire and damaging equipment, but no one was hurt.

On October 7, an overnight attack on Pryluky damaged a medium-pressure gas pipeline, and more than 18,000 residents were temporarily left without gas. A woman and a man who worked for the Naftogaz group died in a house destroyed by a missile.