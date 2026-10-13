Sumykhimprom sale fails again for lack of bidders

An auction to sell the state’s 99.9952% stake in Sumykhimprom, one of Ukraine’s largest chemical companies, did not take place because there were no buyers. It had been scheduled for October 13 in the Prozorro.Sale trading system with a starting price of UAH 1.005 billion.

“The asset is complex, with a heavy background, but for an investor in agrochemicals or building materials it is a ready site for building a national champion,” State Property Fund head Dmytro Natalukha said on Facebook on the eve of the auction.

A repeat online auction scheduled for January 13, 2026, with the price cut 9.3% to UAH 1.088 billion (excluding VAT), also failed for lack of participants, as did the previous auction on June 11, 2025.

On July 8 this year the government approved the terms and a starting price of UAH 1.005 billion for the stake.

Under the terms, the new owner had to keep the company’s main activities and invest at least UAH 150 million in technical re-equipment and modernization of production. The buyer also had to repay wage arrears, debts to the budget and overdue payables within six months, observe employees’ social guarantees under labor law and not lay anyone off for six months after the purchase.

The fund will offer several more big and interesting assets at auction next week, Natalukha said. First, the Odesa Portside Plant will go on sale on October 19.

“It is a pearl of Ukrainian industry, but also a monument to corruption that has survived five failed auctions and endless backroom games. It is the biggest and practically unique ammonia and urea transshipment hub on the Black Sea, with its own sea berths, terminals and direct access to deep water. It is a ready, world-class logistics and production hub,” he said, promoting it.

Two other assets, transferred to the state under the law on sanctions against Russians, are the Demurynsky Mining and Processing Plant and Motordetal-Konotop. Their auctions are scheduled for October 20.

Sumykhimprom is one of Ukraine’s largest producers of complex mineral fertilizers, titanium dioxide, sulfuric acid and other inorganic chemicals. It is one of the three biggest budget contributors in Sumy and the region, and it makes more than 30 grades of NPK fertilizers with different nutrient ratios for different soil and climate zones.

For more than 10 years the plant was managed by a group of companies linked to Group DF of entrepreneur Dmytro Firtash. In November 2023 the Sumy Region Commercial Court granted a motion by the State Property Fund and the Justice Ministry and closed the bankruptcy and rehabilitation proceedings against Sumykhimprom.

The fund planned to sell the company to a private investor even before the full-scale war, but privatization dragged on because of the position of Firtash, a minority shareholder who received 0.005% of the shares in 2010 and control of management. Sumykhimprom piled up debts, which made it possible to form a creditors’ committee and start rehabilitation proceedings.

The fund tried through the courts to end the bankruptcy proceedings from 2015 but succeeded only in 2023, which unblocked privatization.

Russian forces shelled the plant in March 2022, causing an ammonia leak. The plant stood idle for a year and resumed operations in spring 2023. As of June 2025 the front line was less than 30 km from Sumykhimprom.

According to its 2025 report, the company’s payables at the end of the year were UAH 4.135 billion, of which UAH 1.292 billion was debt in the bankruptcy case opened by the Sumy Region Commercial Court in October 2011, formed under the court-approved register of creditors.

“The lack of working capital, loss-making operations and plant downtime cause growth of payables,” the report said.

Sumykhimprom’s 2025 revenue was UAH 129.2 million (UAH 395.9 million a year earlier), gross profit UAH 53.3 million (UAH 9.9 million) and net loss UAH 405.7 million (UAH 600.2 million).

“The main reason for Sumykhimprom’s losses in 2025 is the forced downtime of production capacity from November 2024 to July 22, 2025 and the downtime of all structural units in the fourth quarter of 2025. In 2025, sulfuric acid shop No. 5 worked for only two months,” the report said.

Because of the worsening dangerous situation in the region, the regional military administration did not give permission to buy ammonia, which kept the company from launching its complex mineral fertilizer program as set out in the approved financial plan for 2025, the report said.