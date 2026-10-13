Kyiv won’t turn into dead city - energy expert

Kyiv can fully avoid becoming a dead, frozen city because energy workers prepared for any scenario, as the speed of power restoration after Russian strikes shows, Center for Energy Research Director Oleksandr Kharchenko said.

“Right now this is a scenario Russia is carrying out. It is not a horror, the situation is under control. What is happening is clear. How to fix it is clear. And it will keep repeating as long as massive missile and drone strikes are carried out… Without the ability to restore quickly, we would face a long prospect of bad days… There will be no dead-city situation,” Kharchenko said on the Tse Baza podcast on YouTube.

After each Russian strike on the capital there will be difficult periods when, on frosty days, electricity is available only six to eight hours a day, he said.

Kharchenko said he is convinced that “Russia will not manage to knock Kyiv down to worse than six to eight hours with electricity.”

The capital, which lost its three main combined heat and power plants to ballistic strikes in January, will be supplied from external sources through power lines that the Russians cannot disable, for certain reasons, and from new generation, Kharchenko said.

“About 250 MW [of new capacity] will be working. That will not be enough for households, which will come after heat, water and sewage. But I do not believe in collapse, I see how much and what has been done,” he said.

“A sewage problem for three to four hours is not a problem,” he said.

If there is no shelling, restrictions in Kyiv could be lifted in about a week and a half, Kharchenko said.

A mild but realistic scenario for Kyiv under Russian shelling includes periodic emergency power outages every two to three weeks, plus scheduled restrictions of four to six hours a day in between, he said.

A harsh scenario means up to 18 hours without electricity in scheduled outages and at times no water, he said.

“I think we will not reach serious loss of heating, although that is possible too, but not for the whole city and not for long. There will be restoration, and mobile boiler houses and generators,” he said.

Among other cities that Russia constantly shells, Odesa is at risk this winter because it has no generation of its own but is home to many people, Kharchenko said. Kryvy Rih and Dnipro have generation, but it is under threat of being lost to shelling, he said.

Consumption in Chernihiv and Sumy is much lower, but they are even more vulnerable to shelling, he said. The situation in Zaporizhia is better, in his view, because it has a large hydropower plant and no large concentration of thermal sources. In Kharkiv, “a lot has been done,” he said.