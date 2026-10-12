Business urges government not to cut reservation quota for defense industry workers

The Ukrainian defense industry and business associations are urging the Cabinet of Ministers not to adopt a new draft resolution amending the procedure for reserving conscripts from mobilization, which provides for cutting quotas for the defense industry and other significant restrictions.

Serhiy Pashynsky, head of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI), has appealed to Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky to intervene and prevent a reduction in the reservation quota for conscripted employees of defense industry enterprises.

“I was forced to appeal to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky because of the ill-conceived attempt by the Ministry of Economy to reduce the percentage of reservation for defense industry workers. The literally few thousand people who would lose their reservation as a result of such actions will certainly not solve the problems of mobilization into the Defense Forces, but will definitely undermine our capabilities to supply weapons and ammunition to the army. And they will definitely hit not only Ukraine’s defense capability but also its economy,” Pashynsky said, urging that the decision, which he said bears signs of sabotage against national security, not be adopted.

He also stressed other systemic problems in the industry, in particular the lack of conditions for exporting defense products, currency restrictions on long-term contracts and joint ventures under the Build with Ukraine initiative, and the absence of a mechanism for insuring military risks. NAUDI stresses that the domestic defense industry supplies weapons worth more than $10 billion every year, that the supply of the military depends on specialists, and that defense industry workers make up no more than 10% of all reserved employees.

“If the defense industry collapses, the front will collapse,” the association said.

According to a statement by Tech Forces of Ukraine, any changes proposed by the state must strengthen defense capability, while stripping 15% of the personnel potential of reservation would jeopardize the fulfillment of defense orders.

The Gunsmiths Council also stressed that lowering the limit to 85% does not take into account the actual personnel needs of defense production, which is currently growing, mastering new technologies and needs additional specialists. The organization said that lowering the reservation limit would create additional uncertainty for enterprises that invest in training people and fulfilling state orders, and urged the Ministry of Economy to drop the initiative.

Meanwhile, the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (UUE) pointed out that the government had not officially announced preparation of such changes and had not involved the business community in working on them, so it sent an official request to the relevant ministry.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the draft government resolution provides for setting a maximum reservation limit of 85% (instead of 100%) for the defense industry and energy sector, and for utilities (heat and water supply, waste management) a reduction from 75% to 60%. In addition, employees with other grounds for deferment (students, caregivers, fathers of many children) would no longer be counted in the general base for calculating the 50% quota, which would force enterprises to leave a significant part of their staff with no protection from mobilization at all.

The draft also proposes creating a 17-member Coordination Center under the Cabinet (including representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the National Police), without whose positive recommendation companies would not be able to obtain critically important status or a quota above 50%, and obliges ministries and regional military administrations to review sector criteria of “criticality” by October 20.