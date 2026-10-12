Koretsky discusses Ukraine's 2027 budget needs with IMF

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed the execution of the 2026 state budget and Ukraine's budget needs for 2027 with Mateusz Szczurek, Director of the IMF's European Department.

"At the start of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, I discussed the execution of the 2026 state budget and our budget needs for 2027 with Mateusz Szczurek, Director of the IMF's European Department. We paid special attention to the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukrainian businesses, which creates a risk of tax revenue shortfalls, and also discussed other risks to the economy," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the parties are working to secure the necessary external financing.

In particular, Ukraine is counting on assistance from the European Union, bilateral aid from countries outside the EU, and World Bank support programs. "We are working with the Verkhovna Rada to pass bills this plenary week that are critical for fulfilling the IMF program and ensuring the timely receipt of funding from the EU," he said, adding that the government expects a visit from the Fund's mission in November.