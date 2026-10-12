NBU, IFC sign agreement on digital finance in Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group member, in partnership with Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), signed an agreement on developing digital finance, financial innovation, cashless payments, digital resilience and financial literacy on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok on Monday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

“We will improve the regulatory sandbox, develop open banking and work on creating an Innovation Hub. Our task is to shape an environment in which new financial solutions move faster from idea to practical use, and financial services become more accessible,” NBU Governor Andrei Pyshnyy said on Facebook.

The agreement aims to develop instant cashless payments and strengthen the digital resilience of financial institutions to ensure the continuity of financial services, provided Ukraine’s payment infrastructure meets best international practice, he said.

“The project will run until 2029. We have a sufficient horizon to turn international expertise into concrete solutions for the Ukrainian financial market,” Pyshnyy said.

The IFC board of directors approved the advisory project ‘Digital Finance Future Ukraine’ in May this year, and it has an estimated total budget of $2.83 million aimed at developing digital financial services and attracting private capital, the IFC said on its website.

The project involves cooperation not only with authorities but also with financial institutions, fintech companies and venture and private capital market participants.

The IFC said the project has three components. The first aligns Ukrainian legislation and the regulatory environment for digital financial services with EU standards. The second modernizes financial infrastructure and attracts private capital to the fintech sector, including through open banking, venture capital and direct investment. The third promotes cooperation, innovation and regional integration of the fintech market and gives its participants tools and knowledge to spread digital financial services and expand access to capital.