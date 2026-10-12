Ukraine faces UAH 70 bln tax shortfall in 2026, situation under control – Finance Minister

The projected shortfall in tax revenues to the state budget for 2026, estimated at UAH 70 billion, is the result of objective challenges, including the destruction of businesses, logistics infrastructure and the metallurgical industry, as well as port blockades, rather than a hole in the budget, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"It is difficult to expect businesses that have been destroyed to pay taxes at the levels that were planned. But that does not mean we are not taking steps to restore the situation," Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said during the government question hour at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

According to him, the government has substantially increased domestic borrowing beyond the planned amount to cover the tax revenue shortfall this year.

"I think the situation is manageable. The only thing we cannot control is the fulfillment of our international commitments," the minister added.

Marchenko recalled that at the beginning of 2026, balances in the Treasury's single account and bank accounts totaled UAH 467 billion, while the state budget provided for expenditures of more than UAH 4.5 trillion. External financing needs were estimated at approximately $50 billion, but international assistance inflows were insufficient: $2.4 billion was received in January 2026, $1.5 billion in February, $1.7 billion in March, $1.3 billion in April, $500 million in May, and $11.3 billion from the European Union in June. From January through September, the state budget's general fund had already received nearly UAH 50 billion less in revenue than planned, including shortfalls of UAH 32 billion in August and September.

Marchenko said that, according to data for the first eight months of 2026, the economy recorded zero growth in gross domestic product (GDP), while inflation was accelerating under the influence of increased spending and supply disruptions. Consumer prices rose by 1.2% in September, and annual inflation accelerated to 10%.

As previously reported, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky estimated state budget tax revenue losses resulting from attacks on businesses at UAH 70 billion. However, he noted that this estimate reflected the situation as of September.

Later, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Issues, noted that the state budget's total revenue shortfall for the year could exceed UAH 70 billion. According to her, the general fund had received UAH 49.5 billion less than planned over the first nine months. The shortfall in domestic and import VAT alone exceeded $1.5 billion, although this was partially offset by overperformance in personal income tax and corporate income tax revenues.