Ukraine National Bank delegation heads to IMF, World Bank Annual Meetings

A delegation from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), led by NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy, has departed for Bangkok, Thailand, on a working visit to participate in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), scheduled for October 12-18, 2026, the central bank said in a statement on Facebook.

Meetings are planned with the leadership and representatives of the IMF and the World Bank, including IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani.

Consultations with the heads of several central banks and representatives of the European Commission and international financial institutions are also scheduled, along with participation in investment conferences and the 10th Ministerial Roundtable on Ukraine organized by the World Bank.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, a delegation from the Ministry of Finance, led by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, will also attend the Annual Meetings.

The Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group are the main global financial forum, bringing together central bank governors, finance ministers, representatives of international financial institutions and businesses to discuss and address the world's most pressing financial and economic challenges. They are usually held in Washington, D.C., at the headquarters of the IMF and the World Bank Group, for two consecutive years, with the third year's meetings taking place in another member country.

Speaking in Singapore this week, Georgieva identified persistently high energy prices, record government debt, and risks associated with the artificial intelligence investment boom as the main challenges to the global economy to be discussed at the meetings. According to her, the global economy is being affected by two opposing forces: a shock in the energy sector caused by reduced supply and a sharp increase in economic demand associated with the development of artificial intelligence.

"Our World Economic Outlook will show that… The largest hits to growth this year are in economies ravaged by war: a war on Ukraine in its fifth year, a war in the Gulf in its eighth month, and too many other raging conflicts, destroying lives and causing global economic damage," Georgieva said.

She added that a less pronounced slowdown was also being observed in a number of other vulnerable countries, particularly those dependent on energy imports and with limited fiscal and monetary policy capacity to mitigate such shocks.

However, economic growth is likely to accelerate in some countries thanks to artificial intelligence, which is rapidly becoming one of the key factors determining countries' positions in the global economy, Georgieva noted.

"Global investment-to-GDP in AI will reach and likely exceed the amounts that went into building the railroads, the electricity grid, or the telecommunication network. We estimate AI hardware and related tech products now account for more than one-tenth of world goods trade and rising," she said.

AI-related demand is supporting investment, particularly in countries such as the United States, China, and India, Georgieva noted. However, she added that this growth is largely bypassing most other countries, increasing the risk of widening economic inequality around the world.

As for rising oil prices, Georgieva said the impact of the energy shock on the global economy remained limited for now. However, oil prices were still hovering around $100 per barrel, contributing to higher inflation, interest rates, and government bond yields, which in turn were driving up fiscal deficits, public debt, and debt-servicing costs.

"And, to quote from Game of Thrones, winter is coming. Price pressures may build further as countries replenish reserves and demand rises with the approach of the Northern hemisphere cold season," the IMF managing director said.

In July, the IMF forecast that the global economy would grow by 3% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027. Georgieva did not say in her speech on Wednesday whether these forecasts would be revised.

"Putting all of it together, my message to the world's economic policymakers next week will be this: we cannot keep delaying necessary policy action – you have the tools, now have the wisdom to use them," Georgieva concluded in her Singapore speech, citing fiscal consolidation and structural reforms among those actions and tools.