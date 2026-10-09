Summer travel demand in Ukraine shifts to safer, countryside locations – Ribas Hotels Group

The summer season of 2026 showed that Ukrainians had become significantly more selective, with demand shifting away from popular resorts toward safer locations and countryside accommodation formats, Ribas Hotels Group told Interfax-Ukraine.

In May, the company forecast a record season for domestic tourism. However, actual occupancy in the Odesa cluster reached 63%. In the Carpathians, some hotels recorded record occupancy, while others failed to achieve the expected growth. The network's average occupancy rate for the summer season was 61.6%, while its average daily rate (ADR) increased by 22% year over year.

"This summer, we observed not so much uniform growth as a redistribution of demand. The performance of an individual hotel depended to a significant extent on its location and format. Guests still want to take vacations, but they have become much more careful in assessing the conditions under which they are willing to do so," said Rehina Shapovalova, head of sales at Ribas Management.

One of the season's main behavioral findings was a change in booking lead times. In May, the average booking window was 62 days, compared with 44 days a year earlier. However, this trend did not persist: as the season approached, guests once again began making decisions closer to their departure dates, indicating that demand remained highly dependent on the current situation in individual regions. As forecast, the average length of stay remained above three nights.

The largest discrepancy between forecasts and actual results was recorded in Odesa. Ribas Hotels Group had expected occupancy of at least 75% across the city and 85% across the region, but the actual seasonal rate reached only 63%. At the same time, the average room rate in the Odesa cluster increased by approximately 21% compared with the summer of 2025, while the actual average nightly rate in May-August was UAH 3,688.

"The main factor this summer was not so much purchasing power as location," Shapovalova said.

According to her, even guests who had the means and were willing to pay more declined to stay at hotels in the city center or near critical infrastructure facilities.

Another distinctive feature of Odesa was that the highest room rates and the largest tourist flows did not coincide in time. Hotels managed to maintain strong results in June and July, whereas in August, traditionally one of the busiest and most expensive months, visitor numbers fell short of expectations.

Expectations of a 19% increase in demand in the Carpathians also failed to materialize, although a number of hotels in Bukovel operated at high occupancy during peak periods. Depending on the property, average hotel occupancy was 56%, reaching 100% on peak days and exceeding 80% in July and August. The average seasonal ADR was UAH 5,235.

"The flow of guests who did not travel to Odesa did not automatically shift to Bukovel. The same transportation problems affected their choices, while in Bukovel itself, guests also experienced discomfort because of active construction. As a result, demand was redistributed to surrounding areas, particularly cottages and countryside resorts. Overall, the desire to take vacations has not disappeared, but the security situation, transport accessibility and expectations about the near future had a significant impact on guests' choices," the expert said.

An unusual result was the distribution of occupancy in Zakarpattia: demand for vacations throughout the week was more evenly spread than anticipated in the May forecast. During most of the season, there was virtually no significant difference between weekdays and weekends, with occupancy fluctuating between 56% and 58%. In August, which is usually the peak month, the gap became somewhat more pronounced: occupancy was approximately 67% on weekdays and 72% on weekends. Seasonal ADR reached UAH 7,254.34.

In Lviv region, the May forecast was confirmed: average occupancy in August was approximately 79%, with no significant declines on weekdays. The seasonal ADR for hotels in Lviv region reached UAH 2,738.23, up 10% from last year.

Shapovalova noted that this summer, alongside large resort complexes that remained popular with families because of their swimming pools, spas and infrastructure, demand for cottages increased noticeably in both the Carpathians and Kyiv region. The average ADR in this segment was UAH 6,662, up 8% year over year. In particular, Mandra Morion in Mykulychyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, recorded average occupancy of 73%, up 5%. At Mandra Petrichor in Kyiv region, average occupancy was 58%, including 51% on weekdays and 78% on weekends.

Safety was a key factor, and its influence only intensified toward the end of the season. Guests increasingly asked whether hotels had shelters, particularly when booking in Odesa and other potentially dangerous regions. They assessed not only whether a shelter was available at the hotel itself but also the property's location in relation to potentially dangerous facilities.

"This summer, there were no cases of hotels in the Ribas Hotels network canceling confirmed bookings. At the same time, changes in the security and transportation situation affected guests' own choices: they could decide against particular locations and instead choose other regions or vacation formats," Shapovalova said.

According to the expert, the main positive signal of the summer was that Ukrainians continued to find opportunities to take vacations despite difficult security and transportation conditions. For the hotel industry, this means a need to adapt quickly to changing demand and offer a range of formats tailored to different audiences. On the negative side, the season once again highlighted how fragile even the most carefully prepared forecasts can be, Shapovalova noted.

"When we see positive trends and use them as the basis for our plans and strategy, external factors beyond our control can very quickly change the picture. That is why it remains important for us not only to forecast demand accurately but also to be flexible enough to respond promptly to changes. And, of course, guest safety remains one of our top priorities," she concluded.

Ribas Hotels Group is an international full-cycle hotel management company and hospitality business ecosystem established in Odesa in 2014. Its portfolio includes more than 50 projects under construction, in the launch phase or under management in Ukraine, Poland, Türkiye and Bali. The company develops urban and resort hotels under the Ribas Hotels, Ribas Rooms, WOL home + hotel and Mandra Moments brands.