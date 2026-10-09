Ukraine bus market jumps 39% in Sept – Ukrautoprom

Initial registrations of new and used buses (including minibuses) in Ukraine rose by 39% year over year in September 2026, to 324 units, the Ukrainian Automobile Manufacturers Association (Ukrautoprom) reported in a Telegram post.

Compared with August of this year, the bus market grew by 21.8%, or 58 units.

According to the association, new vehicles accounted for 64% of registrations in September, compared with 58% in the same month last year.

Among new buses, the most frequently registered models last month were the Ukrainian-made Ataman, with 38 units (nearly three times as many as in August 2026); ZAZ, with 37 units (down 12%); and Etalon, with 20 units (down 38%).

Among used buses, the top three brands were Mercedes-Benz, with 59 units; Volkswagen, with 15 units; and Iveco, with seven units.

Overall, Ukraine's bus fleet expanded by 1,716 buses in January-September 2026, up 4% from the same period in 2025. These included 731 new buses (down 9%) and 985 used buses (up 15%).

Meanwhile, the Auto-Consulting information and analytics group also reported that September saw the highest number of new buses delivered to customers in the past 10 years.

"Another issue is that most of these buses are school buses purchased by territorial communities using partial funding from the state budget. This made it possible to deliver nearly 200 new buses in September alone, 64% more than last year," the group said in a statement on its website.

The new bus market grew by 2.6% over the first nine months of the year.

Experts believe that the unusual pattern of bus deliveries observed in September this year was related to the financing of these purchases. As a result, a significant volume of deliveries took place not at the beginning of the school year, but during its first month.

At the same time, state procurement of school bus models from four Ukrainian manufacturers accounted for 80% of the market.

As reported, the state budget subsidy allocated to the School Bus program this year totaled UAH 2 billion.

According to Ukrautoprom, Ukraine's bus fleet expanded by 2,040 buses in 2025, up 8% compared with the corresponding period of 2025. Of these, 939 were new buses (up 0.4%) and 1,101 were used buses (up 16%).