Ukraine's Silpo retailer reopens two stores in Mykolaiv

Silpo supermarket chain has resumed operations at two supermarkets in Mykolaiv that temporarily suspended operations on September 11 due to the security situation, the press service of Fozzy Group, which owns the chain, reported.

Specifically, the supermarket at 259/1 Tsentralnyi Avenue resumed operations on September 16, while the supermarket at 98 Tsentralny Avenue reopened on October 8.

The press service noted that Silpo continues to operate and reopen supermarkets wherever possible to ensure that customers have access to essential goods.

As reported, two shopping and entertainment centers in Mykolaiv, City Center and Pivdenny Buh, suspended operations on September 11 amid a difficult security situation. Both centers house Silpo supermarkets.

Silpo-Food LLC, which operates the Silpo chain, was established in early August 2016. As of June 2026, the chain operated 312 supermarkets.

According to YouControl, the company's founder is Retail Capital, a closed non-diversified venture corporate investment fund, which holds a 100% stake and is based in Kyiv. Volodymyr Kostelman is the ultimate beneficial owner.

Silpo-Food's revenue in 2025 increased by 13.97% compared with 2024, reaching UAH 106.013 billion. Net profit totaled UAH 1.205 billion, compared with UAH 154.1 million in the same period of the previous year.

The company is part of the Fozzy Group trade and industrial group, which operates more than 825 retail outlets throughout Ukraine. The group develops retail chains in various formats, including Silpo supermarkets, Fozzy wholesale hypermarkets, Fora convenience stores, Thrash!Trash! discount stores, Bila Romashka pharmacy supermarkets and E-ZOO pet stores.