Boluda Towage eyeing acquisition of Ukraine's LBS Towage from TIS co-owners

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has authorized BT Black Sea S.a.r.l. (Luxembourg), owned by global port towage operator Boluda Towage S.L. (Spain), to acquire control of Ukrainian tugboat operator LLC LBSH, whose beneficiaries are co-owners of TIS, Ukraine's largest privately owned stevedoring company.

According to a statement published on the AMCU website, the relevant decision was adopted Thursday. The committee also authorized BT Black Sea S.a.r.l. and Cornlex Impex Limited (Nicosia, Cyprus) to engage in coordinated actions involving a five-year noncompete commitment stipulated in the July 1, 2026, Shareholders' Agreement concerning LBSH between Cornlex Impex Limited, ConTerm UKR SARL (the former name of BT Black Sea) and LBSH.

According to the Luxembourg registry, BT Black Sea S.a.r.l. was registered in June this year under the name ConTerm UKR SARL, with share capital of EUR 12,000. Later that month, Boluda Towage became its owner, and in September the company adopted its current name.

According to its website, Boluda Towage is one of the world's leading maritime services providers. The company operates worldwide and manages a fleet of more than 400 vessels in 100 ports across 18 countries on four continents: Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In 2025, shipping group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), also one of the world's largest ocean container carriers, acquired a 49% stake in Boluda Towage.

In June this year, it was reported that MSC had acquired a 51% stake in the TIS container terminal at the Pivdenny Port.

According to YouControl, the other owners and beneficiaries of the TIS container terminal are Oleksiy Fedorychev and his Fedcom Invest SAM, with an 18.375% stake; Oleh Kutateladze, with a 9.19% stake; and brothers Yehor Hrebennikov and Andriy Stavnitser, with stakes of 11.72% and 9.72%, respectively.

LBSH LLC is registered in Odesa region and specializes in activities related to water transport services, including providing tugboat services at Ukraine's seaports.

According to YouControl, the company's ultimate beneficial owners through BPSh LLC are Hrebennikov (29.7%), Stavnitser (30.35%) and Kutateladze (39.6%).

LBSH's revenue rose by 15.9% in the first half of this year, to UAH 460.3 million, while its net profit increased by 58.9%, to UAH 106.8 million.