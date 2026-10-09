Hill International begins operations in Ukraine, appoints Alex Gittelson director

Hill International, an international program, project, and construction management company, is stepping up its operations in Ukraine, and Alex Gittelson has been appointed director, according to the company's social media posts.

Gittelson previously served as managing director of Egis in the region of Ukraine, Moldova, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, and has over 15 years of experience in government, advisory, and consulting roles worldwide.

"Hill currently has a very limited presence in Ukraine, but we are actively expanding in the energy sector. We position ourselves as a partner in the development of critical and industrial infrastructure," Gittelson told Interfax-Ukraine.

President of the company's European division Manolis Sigalas expressed his expectation that Gittelson's appointment will help fulfill Hill's long-term commitments to Ukraine.

"His experience and leadership align with the agenda we have pursued in the country in recent years and with our vision for the future: working alongside like-minded clients and partners to effect positive change, develop local talent, deploy technology, strengthen institutional capacity, and support the reintegration of veterans into the country's workforce. Ukraine's priorities obviously remain focused on defense and immediate needs as the fight for sovereignty continues. At the same time, the planning and implementation of critical infrastructure and energy projects will be foundational for attracting foreign direct investment and private capital, which are necessary for a viable long-term economic growth plan. At Hill, we remain committed to playing our part in helping achieve these objectives," Sigalas said in the press release.

As previously reported, in February 2025, Hill International, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding with the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development of Ukraine. Under the terms of the agreement, cooperation is envisaged across a wide range of sectors, including residential construction, roads and bridges, highways, energy, airports, transit, ports, water management, and others identified by the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration. In addition, Hill may be involved in workforce training and professional development, procurement assistance, monitoring and compliance, as well as related support.

Hill International, a member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. (GISI) group of companies, provides program, project, and construction management services to clients in various sectors undertaking major construction projects worldwide, operating from more than 100 offices in 42 countries. According to the Building Design + Construction ranking, it is the third-largest project and construction management firm in the United States.