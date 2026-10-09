Ukrnafta ramps up diesel imports from Poland and Romania to diversify supply – CEO

JSC Ukrnafta is increasing diesel fuel imports and has begun supplying Arctic-grade diesel as part of preparations for the winter season, the company reported, citing its CEO, Bohdan Kukura.

"It is important for us to build up the necessary supplies in advance ahead of periods of seasonal demand growth. That is why, since the beginning of fall, we have been increasing supplies from Poland and Romania, diversifying our import channels and preparing our network to operate in winter conditions," he said.

Arctic-grade diesel is a separate area of focus for Ukrnafta.

"Supplies have already begun to ensure that, when temperatures drop, our network has fuel available with the appropriate performance characteristics," Kukura added.

As reported, Ukrnafta became the largest diesel fuel importer for the first time in its history in September, importing 105,000 tonnes, 3.3 times more than a year earlier.

Compared with August, the company increased its purchases by 37%, marking its highest monthly volume since the beginning of the year.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operates across the full oil and gas production cycle, including exploration, oil and gas production, oilfield services and management of Ukraine's largest network of filling stations under the UKRNAFTA brand.

The company produces hydrocarbons from 1,789 oil and 167 gas wells.

The shareholders of Ukrnafta are Naftogaz of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Since 2022, the company has been under state management and is implementing a large-scale business transformation.

In 2025, Ukrnafta became the leader of the extractive industry with revenue of UAH 99.6 billion, according to Opendatabot's Best Enterprises Index.

The UKRNAFTA filling station network is Ukraine's largest, with about 650 filling stations, and ranks among the top three by fuel sales volumes. The UKRNAFTA brand has consolidated networks previously operating under the Glusco, Shell and U.Go brands.