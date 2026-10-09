Sept inflation in Ukraine rises to 2.1%, to 10.0% y-o-y

Consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1% in September 2026, following increases of 0.1% in August and 0.3% in July, the State Statistics Service reported Friday.

The statistics agency recalled that prices had risen by just 0.3% in September 2025. As a result, year-over-year inflation reached 10.0% in September 2026, up from 8.1% at the end of August, 7.7% at the end of July and 7.2% at the end of June.

Core inflation also rose to 2.0% in September 2026, compared with 0.5% in August and 0.3% in July. Given that core inflation stood at 1.3% in September 2025, the year-over-year rate increased to 8.8%, up from 8.1% at the end of August.

According to the State Statistics Service, food and nonalcoholic beverage prices on the consumer market rose by 1.9% in September compared with August of this year. Eggs saw the largest increase, surging by 43.6%. Prices for sugar, rice, grain products, lard, milk, nonalcoholic beverages, fish and fish products, sunflower oil, meat and meat products increased by between 1.7% and 8.3%. Meanwhile, fruit and vegetable prices fell by 5.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

Clothing and footwear prices increased by 8.5%, including a 9.4% rise in clothing prices and a 7.6% increase in footwear prices. Prices (tariffs) for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 0.8%, mainly due to increases of 5.6% in water supply tariffs and 5.5% in sewerage tariffs.

Healthcare prices rose by 1.7%, primarily due to a 2.6% increase in pharmaceutical product prices. Education services became 17.4% more expensive, including increases of 23.3% for higher education and 14.3% for secondary education.

Fuel and lubricant prices increased by 5.2%, while fares for road passenger transportation rose by 2.5%.

As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) lowered its inflation forecast for 2026 to 10.0% from 9.4% in its previous forecast issued in April, while revising its forecast for 2027 to 6.9% from 6.5% in late July.

However, NBU Deputy Governor Volodymyr Lepushynsky subsequently noted in a column for Interfax-Ukraine that the July forecast update did not take into account new attacks on and the destruction of logistics infrastructure, which have led to additional increases in consumer prices that the central bank estimates at 0.4-0.6 percentage points (pp).

Later, the NBU estimated that a further increase in fuel prices would add 0.3 pp to inflation.