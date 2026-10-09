Rozetka card transaction volume reaches UAH 2.5 bln

Marketplace Rozetka has issued more than 300,000 payment cards over the past year and launched a referral program in October, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, Rozetka launched its own credit card in partnership with Unex Bank and Mastercard at the end of September 2025. As of October 1, more than 300,000 cards had been issued, the total amount of credit limits set exceeded UAH 4.5 billion, and the transaction volume of cardholders reached UAH 2.5 billion.

The marketplace has now launched a referral program under which users can invite friends to apply for a Rozetka Card directly through the app. For each successful registration, both participants receive UAH 200 in bonuses that can be used for purchases on the marketplace.

"The Rozetka Card has become one of the main loyalty tools in the ecosystem over the past year. The referral program is the logical next step: our customers themselves are the best ambassadors, and now we are giving them an opportunity to earn bonuses together with their friends," Rozetka-Evo Group co-owner and Co-CEO Iryna Chechotkina said.

Rozetka is the largest marketplace in Ukraine. Founded in 2005, the company has 492 stores in 157 Ukrainian cities and more than 6,000 employees. The marketplace offers more than 20 million products across nearly 4,000 categories.

As reported, Rozetka-Evo marketplace group generated UAH 112.4 billion in turnover in 2025, up 9% from 2024.

Rozetka was founded in Kyiv in 2005 by Vladyslav and Iryna Chechotkin. Horizon Capital later became a co-owner through a fund under its management. The company currently operates as a multi-category online marketplace and develops its own retail store network.