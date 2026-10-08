Cabinet retains preferential electricity tariffs for households through 2026/27 heating season – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to keep electricity prices unchanged for households through the 2026/27 heating season, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Following the decision on natural gas, the government has retained the current preferential electricity tariffs for households for the 2026/27 heating season. The decision was made taking into account the country's current socioeconomic situation," Koretsky said on Telegram.

According to him, the decision also covers households with electric heating, for which electricity prices will also remain unchanged.

"In the future, the government will work to improve the tariff-setting system and introduce a fairer system of targeted support for those citizens who actually need it," the prime minister added.

As reported, at the end of September the Cabinet retained current preferential gas prices for households and heat producers until March 31, that is, through the end of the heating season.