Epicentr launches Ukrainian fashion section on marketplace

Epicentr has launched a Ukrainian fashion section on its epicentrk.ua marketplace, which currently features more than 100 Ukrainian clothing, footwear and accessories brands, the company's press service said.

"The scale and infrastructure of Epicentr give Ukrainian fashion brands access to millions of potential buyers (...) We want to break the stereotype that designer fashion cannot be represented on a large marketplace. We are convinced that Ukrainian brands can enter the mass market while retaining their uniqueness and exclusivity," Epicentr Marketplace CEO Yulia Pinteskul said, according to the press release.

The company said the new area is being developed in partnership with Kapsula, a fashion retailer specializing in cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers of designer clothing and footwear.

The new marketplace section was launched in September and currently offers about 10,000 product listings, including brands already known to Ukrainian consumers such as Fiore Bianco, Foberini, get dressed, Inro, J.D.Wool, Marie Fresh, MMSW, MY x MY, OUN, Piel Cosmetics, Rosca, The Lace and Fire Rabbit, among others. In addition to clothing, footwear and accessories, the site also offers beauty, perfume and lifestyle products from well-known Ukrainian manufacturers.

The company said the new category is intended to expand the presence of Ukrainian fashion brands in online commerce. Sellers will be able to use Epicentr's infrastructure for order delivery, fitting and returns.

Customers will receive free delivery, while sellers will pay a fixed UAH 35 fee covering logistics costs if an order is refused or a product is returned, including delivery in both directions.

The company plans to expand the category's product range and attract new Ukrainian brands. Planned technological solutions include a virtual fitting room to help customers determine clothing and footwear sizes when placing an order.

According to the company, epicentrk.ua receives about 25 million visits per month on average. Epicentr's logistics infrastructure includes more than 3,000 parcel lockers and 200 order pickup centers across Ukraine.

The Epicentr group is an omnichannel ecosystem comprising the Epicentr and Nova Linia retail chains, the epicentrk.ua online store, the Epicentr-Ahro agricultural holding, Epicenter Ceramic Corporation ceramic tile plants, the Osmoлoda CBM woodworking enterprise and logistics facilities. As of early 2026, the retailer's network comprised 72 shopping centers in Ukraine.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the owners of Epicentr K LLC are Oleksandr Hereha (51.3%), Halyna Hereha (47.97%) and Tetiana Surzhyk (0.73%).