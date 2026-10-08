Dragon Capital slashes outlook, sees Ukraine GDP dropping 0.5% in 2026, 1.0% in 2027

The intensification of Russian attacks since July 2026 has inflicted significant damage on Ukraine's economy, prompting leading Ukrainian investment company Dragon Capital to substantially downgrade its macroeconomic forecast: it now expects real gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by 0.5% this year and by 1.0% next year, whereas before the escalation it had forecast possible growth of 1.5% this year and 0.5% next year.

"These estimates are based on the assumption that Ukrainian air defenses will eventually be able to counter jet-powered drones more effectively, but the shortage of interceptors for ballistic missiles will remain a significant problem," the company said in a press release published Thursday.

Dragon Capital recalled that, taking into account the initial consequences of the escalation, it cut its forecast for real GDP growth in 2026 by 0.5 percentage points (p.p.) in early August, to 1.0%, but the latest developments, in particular the expansion of the range of targets attacked by the enemy, indicate that the negative impact on the economy will be more substantial.

A significant part of Ukraine's territory where major industrial assets, including metallurgical enterprises, are concentrated is within the range of ballistic missiles, it said. Although damaged production assets can likely be repaired, the threat of repeated strikes will prevent steelmakers from resuming full-scale operations.

"We believe that grain exports by sea may resume next year as a result of a diplomatic agreement similar to the 'grain corridor' that operated in 2022-2023. However, reaching an agreement covering a broader range of facilities, including the widely discussed 'energy truce,' appears unlikely," the press release said.

According to Dragon Capital, a blockade of Black Sea ports could reduce real GDP by 2.2%, provided that agricultural exports are partially redirected to alternative routes, particularly to Danube ports. If grain exports by sea are unblocked before the start of the spring sowing campaign, these losses could be reduced by 1.5 p.p., to 0.7%.

However, another 1.5% of GDP will be lost due to the shutdown of steel production and, consequently, a reduction in iron ore mining, since it is impossible to redirect these shipments to export under conditions in which the seaports are blocked, the release said.

As reported, the World Bank recently downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2027 from 4% to 1.5%, while maintaining its estimate for growth this year at 1.2%.

At the end of September, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2026 to 1.5% and in 2027 to 2.5%.

Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko said at the end of September that he was allowing for a downward revision of the 2027 GDP growth forecast by 0.3-0.5 p.p. from the already incorporated pessimistic scenario (from 1.3% to 0.8-1%) and for 2026 to 0.5%, compared with the current forecast of 1.6%.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) lowered its estimate for real GDP growth this year to 1.1-1.2%, compared with its estimate of 1.8% at the end of July this year.