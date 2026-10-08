Winter grain sowing in Ukraine reaches nearly 50% of target

As of October 7, Ukrainian farmers had sown 2.52 million hectares with winter grain crops, or 48.4% of the projected area, and 1.041 million hectares with winter rapeseed, or 94.2% of the forecast, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported on its website Wednesday.

In particular, wheat and triticale (a hybrid of wheat and rye) had been sown on 2.253 million hectares (49.6% of the forecast), barley on 209,900 hectares (35.4%), and rye on 57,800 hectares (75.3%).

Over the past week, the area sown with grain crops increased by 925,700 hectares, compared with an increase of 853,200 hectares the previous week.

Last year, by this date, 2.572 million hectares had been sown with grain crops, just 2% more than this year. The area sown with wheat was 4.2% larger, while barley and rye sowings were larger this year, by 17.1% and 26.5%, respectively.

As for rapeseed, its sowing season is nearing completion: over the past week, the area increased by just 22,900 hectares, compared with 59,200 hectares the previous week. This year's rapeseed sowings as of this date are 5.6% larger than last year's.

The Agriculture Ministry specified that the leading regions by area sown with winter grain crops are: Mykolaiv region with 368,800 hectares, including 288,000 hectares of wheat and triticale, 79,300 hectares of barley and 1,500 hectares of rye; Dnipropetrovsk region with 284,600 hectares, including 262,100 hectares of wheat and triticale, 21,200 hectares of barley and 1,300 hectares of rye; and Poltava region with 200,100 hectares, including 191,900 hectares of wheat and triticale, 3,200 hectares of barley and 5,000 hectares of rye.